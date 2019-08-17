Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Skylar B. Rogers, 28, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with rear license not illuminated, license to be in possession, giving officer false identifying information, failure to produce insurance card and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Raven N. Rogers, 34, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Billy J. Hall, 33, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Connie S. Gentry, 41, of Fordsville was charged Thursday with assault, fourth degree (minor injury) on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Friday:
• Christopher F. Smith, 47, of Henderson was charged Thursday with two counts of probation violation (felony offense) on a Henderson County warrant.
