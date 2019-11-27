Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Alexis T. Ellis, 44, of Madisonville was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence and having an open container in a vehicle.
• Charles M. Grace, 52, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Tison D. Johnson, 39, of Madisonville was charged Monday with marijuana trafficking, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first degree fleeing/evading police, third degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and failure to appear in Henderson County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.