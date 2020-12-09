COVID-19 related deaths in Hopkins County has now topped 70 after three more fatalities were announced Tuesday by the Hopkins County Health Department.
Denise Beach, the department’s director, confirmed the deaths of a “middle-aged adult and two senior adults.” The deaths pushed the county’s total since March to 72. There have been 17 reported deaths from COVID-19 complications in the county in the past seven days.
While most schools in Hopkins County have followed the state’s mandate and remain virtual, one local private institution continues to have in-person classes on a limited basis, according to multiple sources.
Multiple calls and emails from The Messenger to Cornerstone Preparatory School — located at 145 East Center Street in Madisonville — have not been returned.
While the nation awaits a vaccine, Beshear did share what he described as encouraging numbers Tuesday afternoon when he reported the week-over-week positive cases fell by 1,000 Tuesday and the commonwealth surpassed more than 3 million COVID-19 tests administered.
“We have built in the last nine months a system that provides over 350 testing locations, that has now done more than three million tests in a state that has 4.4 million people,” said Beshear.
Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers across the state Tuesday afternoon:
• New cases: 3,114
• New deaths: 20
• Positivity rate: 9.56%
• Total deaths: 2,102
• Currently hospitalized: 1,760
• Currently in ICU: 416
• Currently on ventilator: 207
Beshear said that different Kentucky regions have between 54% and 87% of hospital beds already in use. In addition, Kentucky regions have between 61% and 96% of ICU beds already filled, he reported.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.