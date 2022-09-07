According to the Madisonville Police Department, a Madisonville has been accused of 34 counts relating to the possession and promotion of child pornography.
A release states that on Tuesday, Steven Buchanan, 44 of Madisonville, was charged following a joint investigation between the MPD and the United States Department of Homeland Security that police say found evidence that Buchanan was in possession of multiple items of child pornography that used a child of less than 16 years of age.
Buchanan was charged with 17 counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and 17 counts of possession of material portraying the sexual performance of a minor under the age of 12.
