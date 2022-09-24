This past week, Madisonville native Kelly Gates was honored to represent Hopkins County, and bring home the title of 2023 Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Gates has spent her entire teaching career of 26 years, at Pride Elementary School in Madisonville.
Gates shares that she always wanted to teach elementary school-aged children because of her positive experiences with that certain age group.
“I am humbled and honored to represent Pride Elementary and Hopkins County Schools in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Gates said.
In addition to teaching fifth grade, Gates is in charge of running the Courtyard of Curiosity Club at Pride Elementary. This is a gardening club, which teaches the youth how to use and maintain an outdoor space all year-round. Over the years, the space has expanded and evolved to include other community service projects and environmental field trips. The club donates produce cultivated in the garden to local food banks, conducts environmental projects and performs community service on and off the campus, like planting trees with the Humane Society and helping out at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Club members work with local community groups such as the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners, The Women’s Club of Madisonville, The Crayon Bucket, Local Boy Scout Troops, and many more.
“Students are in fourth and fifth grade and can become Forever Ambassadors as they move into middle and high school mentoring the younger members. They can join this club after writing an essay about why they wish to be a part of our group. We accept members based on the number of school volunteers we have.”
According to Pride Elementary Principal, Kristy Saint, the Courtyard for Curiosity club has been one of the many major impacts that Gates brings to the school. Gates has brought more than $100,000 in grant funding to the school and the needs of their students.
With the horrific tornadoes that hit our county last December, Gates worked with student, Noah Allen, who helped co-write the service learning grant, “Beauty from Ashes” to secure a $2,000 grant from Hillshire Farms to honor the victims. According to Gates, the money will be used to create a memorial garden with special selected flowers chosen by the tornado victims’ families.
“Each tornado victim’s family was contacted to choose the flowers that will be featured in the raised beds. Since the lot was empty — trees, benches, a pollinator area, the memorial cornerstone area with granite pavers will be installed along with historic bricks salvaged from the downtown area.”
Gates shares that it is important to her to get students involved with community service projects, among other things both inside and outside of the classroom. She serves in many ways, by dedicating extra hours before and after school helping her students, photographing sports events, Boy Scouts ceremonies, you ask, she will make it happen.
“Teaching is my life’s work and my students are the reason I show up everyday. They inspire me as much as I may inspire them. I love supporting them now and in their future endeavors.”
