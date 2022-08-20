Summer to ReMember

During the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce Summer to ReMember on Tuesday, the blue team lead by Terry Douglass starts making phone calls to recruit new chamber members. Cheri McNary, left, Jill Bennett, center, and Laura Faulk make a plan and start calling. Chamber Executive Director Lisa Miller said they got very close to the 100-new-member goal. “We have already surpassed the number of new members we brought in during the past 18 months,” she said. The other teams were Team Pink, Team Lime, Team Tropical, Team Purple.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

