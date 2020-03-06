Two different outages affected communications in Hopkins County on Thursday — one for first responders, the other for Christian believers.
Madisonville Police say they lost data transfer capability during the early morning due to an AT&T outage.
“Our radio service was OK,” Major Andrew Rush said. The problem was with the “MiFi” system that controls mobile data terminals, such as computers in squad cars.
Rush said the trouble developed around 2:15 a.m., but service was restored by 7 a.m. for the day shift.
AT&T combines with Motorola to offer FirstNet wireless broadband service, Rush said. It’s especially important for communication during disasters.
A spokesman for AT&T in Chicago reported the outage occurred in parts of the Southeast region.
“It happened during the hours when they do maintenance, anyway,” Phil Hayes said. “It was resolved early this morning.” He added that voice service was not affected.
After that, a Madisonville Christian radio station was silent for two hours Thursday morning. That was a different issue.
WSOF-FM went silent shortly after 8 a.m. Even their website livestream programming stopped, and phone calls to the station on Island Ford Road went to a voice mail system that was not set up to receive messages.
Station receptionist Ruth Back explained that Kentucky Energy was doing work in the neighborhood. It affected both electrical and phone service. The station apparently has no backup generator to stay on the air.
“Sometimes silence isn’t golden,” Back said.
Broadcasting resumed by 10:30 a.m.
