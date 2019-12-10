The suspected Madisonville rib rustler is still on the lam. But we now know what happened to most of the meat.
The acting manager of Dave's Sticky Pig on Madison Square Drive says much of the food stolen from his restaurant was found in a storage building. Ben Webb said it was discovered around early November behind a nearby business.
Webb added the ribs were not in good condition, since they were missing for “two or three weeks.” Police say 28 slabs of ribs were stolen from a restaurant warmer on either Tuesday night, Oct. 15, or the early morning the next day.
The find was news to Madisonville Police spokesman Maj. Andrew Rush. He said Monday that the search for the rib-napper continues, with no suspects at this time.
Dave's Sticky Pig has endured other trials this year. The latest occurred Thursday night, when the restaurant had to close because of an electrical fire inside a wall. A Madisonville Fire Department report estimated the fire left $3,000 in damage.
The restaurant's Facebook page said it reopened Saturday, with help from Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Before all those problems, owner Dave Webb had a lengthy stay in the hospital because of back problems.
