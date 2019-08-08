FRANKFORT – Gov. Matt Bevin Monday announced that more than $15 million in excess coal severance tax revenue will be allocated to 49 counties and 122 municipalities that qualify to receive funds from the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund coal severance program.
Enacted by the 2018 General Assembly, HB 200 directs that if actual coal severance tax revenue collected for the fiscal year exceeds the official estimate provided by the Office of the State Budget Director, 100 percent of the excess revenue shall be allocated to the LGEAF coal severance program, a state news release said.
The extra LGEA funds will allow cities and counties to bolster public safety, economic development, critical infrastructure, and other vital community needs, the news release said.
Counties receiving the largest allocations include: Union, Pike, Harlan, Hopkins, Perry and Floyd.
