The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Sarah P. Crawford, of Kuttawa, was arrested, December 1, for failure to appear in court.
Angela Gipson, was arrested, December 4, for failure to appear in court.
Margaret Lyn Moore, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 6, for failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reportt:
Gevin Phillip N. Lemons, was arrested, December 5, for failure to appear in court.
Dedrick L. Willingham, was arrested, December 3, for failure to appear in court.
Randall D. Curneal, was arrested, December 3, for possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Curnel also being charged for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order and non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
David Earl Hayden, was arrested, December 3, for disregarding a traffic light while driving, one headlight being out on his vehicle, failure to produce an insurance card and operating a vehicle while under the influence. Hayden was transported to Baptist Health ER where he refused a blood test.
Jacorion Cortez Murray, was arrested, November 29, for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Bickers, was arrested, December 3, for probation violation for a felony offense.
Jason Richard Russell, was arrested, December 4, for failure to appear in court and probation violation for a felony offense.
Christopher W. Stevens, was arrested, December 5, for intoxication in a public place in the first and second offense.
Walter Archie Kunkle, was arrested, December 5, for theft by deception including cold checks.
Ronald Lee Higgs, was arrested, December 4, for failure to appear in court.
Wesley Dewayne Scott, was arrested, December 4, for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Justin W. Moore, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 5, for possession of marijuana and public alcohol intoxication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.