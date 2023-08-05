Gov. Andy Beshear and former Gov. Steve Beshear were the keynote speakers for the 46th Annual Governor Ruby Laffoon and Governor Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner Thursday night.
Andy talked about everything the state has been through in the last four years.
“In many ways, it feels like more history, maybe more adversity, pushed into a small period of time that any of us can ever remember,” he said.
He mentioned the pandemic, the tornadoes, flooding, two ice storms, two wind storms, the coldest winter there has ever been, and now the hottest summer Kentucky has seen. Beshear said of everything that has happened, he is proud of how Kentuckians have stood by one another.
“I am really proud of how you stood by your natives in this last year and a half that we have been rebuilding,” he said.
Beshear went on to talk about the economic growth Kentucky has seen since he has been in office. In 2021, the state not only broke but shattered every economic development growth on record and put Kentucky’s economy on the national map.
“We rolled into 2022 and had our second-best year in history,” he said. “While it might be the beginning of August, I am here to tell you that we are in what at least will be our third-best year in history for economic development. For the first time in my lifetime, every other state is jealous of us.”
Beshear said that success was because of every Kentuckian, and that growing the state is not a Republican or Democratic issue.
“We have a chance here in this administration not to move the state to the right or the left but move it forward for all of our people,” he said.
His next goals include giving a raise to all public-school educators and funding universal pre-k for every Kentucky child. Beshear said they are also moving forward on several state road construction projects.
Beshear said his vision for all Kentuckians is uniting the people and moving forward.
Before Andy spoke, his father, Steve, praised Andy and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for their handling of the pandemic.
“Three months after they go into office, this 100-year pandemic hits,” he said. “They put politics aside. They said this is not political, this is not Republican and Democrat, this is life and death.”
Steve told the Hopkins County residents that it was great to be back home and thanked the local Democratic Party for the honor of putting his name next to Laffoon’s.
“That means a lot to me, and I appreciate it very much,” he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and former Gov. Steve Beshear had to leave early for another event, but before they left, they were gifted local products. Andy and Steve Beshear were given a country ham each, while Coleman was given custom products from Calhoun’s Custom Meats.
Along with hearing the Lt. Governor, Governor, and former Governor speak, the community had the chance to meet and talk with the Democratic ticket for this upcoming election.
The event had State Treasurer candidate Michael Bowman, Secretary of State candidate Buddy Wheatley, and Attorney General candidate Col. Pamela Stevenson talk to the crowd. Two candidates who were not present due to prior commitments were Auditor candidate Kim Reeder and Commissioner of Agriculture candidate Sierra Enlow.
Once all the speeches were over, the local party inducted seven members into the Democratic Hall of Fame. They were James Brantley, Byron Hobgood, Ann LeCornu, LyDon Logan, Carolyn Rolley, Paul Summers, and William Whitledge.
They were chosen for the dedication and hard work they have given to the party over the years.
Pat Vincent, the local Democratic Party chairwoman, said the night went great.
“To be able to have the democratic ticket here, with the Governor and his father, Steve Beshear, it was just great,” she said. “To have those seven folks go into our Democratic Hall of Fame, it was just a night we couldn’t do any different. It was just a great way to start Fancy Farm Week.”
Vincent said they are always looking for people who want to get involved from yard signs to postcards to getting involved in any of the campaigns. They are organizing a Young Democratics Club for those 40 years and under and they have a veteran’s group.
For more information on the Hopkins County Democratic Party, visit the Facebook page.
