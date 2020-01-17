Hopkins County currently has more than 35,000 registered voters. And almost 22,000 residents are registered for something potentially more important — a matter of life and death.
Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman says 21,902 people in Hopkins County are on the Kentucky Registry of organ donors. The number grew by 790 last year.
But what’s grown even more is Hopkins County’s financial contribution to the Kentucky Trust for Life organ donor program. The Circuit Court Clerk staff made a big goal, by raising $13,759 in 2019.
“I thought it was crazy,” Bowman said Thursday. The idea came from deputies in her office during their first meeting after she took office last January.
Trust for Life began in 1992, with optional $1 donations from people applying for drivers license and state identification cards. But Bowman’s staff wanted to go far beyond that by raising an extra $10,000 to promote organ donation.
“I have to give the community credit,” Bowman said. “I went to stores and businesses.”
They provided the money in several ways. A “March Madness” raffle raised about $2,300. Another one in June brought in more than $5,600, with a prize package that rivaled some TV game shows.
“We lacked $140 in December,” Bowman said. “Several people said, ‘If that’s all you lack....’” And those donors provided the rest.
It impressed the staff at the Trust for Life office in Louisville.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with these dedicated and compassionate public servants,” Executive Director Shellie Snyder said in a statement.
Bowman considers the campaign a win — not only for Trust for Life and organ donation, but also the reputation of her office.
“We want to emphasize the positive points of the courthouse,” Bowman said. “About 85% of the time, people don’t come here for pleasant reasons.”
So what will Bowman’s staff do for a 2020 encore? She said you probably can expect another raffle. But beyond that, there’s nothing ready to announce yet.
“We’ve got some tricks up our sleeve,” Bowman said.
Learn more about organ donations and register online by visiting DonateLifeKY.org.
