11 Marching Maroons are now Murray State Racers

Madisonville North Hopkins is known for producing one of the top high school bands in the commonwealth year after year. A rich history steeped in tradition and littered with state championships, the Marching Maroons have earned a reputation of excellence.
So it should be no surprise that many of those band members continue to play and perform at the
college level once their high school days are complete. There is no college that has benefited from the Maroons talented graduates more than Murray State University.
Madisonville had three grads on the Racer Band a year ago. This year, eight more alumni have joined the ranks of the 200 students that form the MSU band.
"It's pretty cool," said Luke Willis, a sophomore and the saxophone section leader for the Racers. "This year, everybody seemed to show up."
Many students from North have gone on to perform at Murray because of a tight dynamic between Racer Band director John Fannin and North's director Randy Adams.
"All of the directors and the staff on Madisonville North Hopkins, we all went to Murray State," said Adams. "We were all in the Racer Band, and we've done a good job of promoting the Racer Band. We have a great relationship with John Fannin."
Fannin says that it is all thanks to a vibrant connection between the directors.
"There are about 10 different bands that really contribute to the size of the Racer Band, and Madisonville has a very strong tradition of being one of the strongest contributors," said Fannin. "Some of our most talented students have come from Madisonville."
The marching band is a foundational program for students that allows them to learn more skills than just playing an instrument, said Katie Zheng, a member of two state championship bands at North and a junior at MSU.
"My band directors taught me so much more than just about music, more about life lessons as well and how to be dedicated and have a good work ethic," said Zheng, who is the trumpet section leader for the Racers. "There are skills that you learn in music that can be applicable to other fields of study."
The Marching Maroons have an impressive competitive history in the state. They have won 10 Kentucky Music Education Association state titles and have had 22 state final appearances.
Zheng said that being with her former classmates is incredible.
"It brings me back to whenever I was in high school, when we are all together on the same field again. It's really awesome that they decided to come to Murray State and also to be a part of the Racer Band," she said.
To Willis, the marching band is a family. He has been marching since his seventh grade year.
"Whenever you show up, it's just comfortable. Band builds a bond between everybody in it," said Willis. "You've got this friend-group and family that you can go to whenever you need something."
North is doing things right, and they have a fantastic representation from their band at Murray, he said.
"North is keeping students interested in band. How they keep them going, and how students take so much from what they are teaching that they want to do something with that skill at the next level is awesome," said Willis.
The partnership Murray has with North has been a strong part of Fannin's success over his 25 years at the program. There is a lot of collaboration between North and Murray that is all about positivity, Fannin said.
"I think we've contributed back to their band," said Fannin. "It is a good ecosystem of band where they're supportive, and they want their students to continue playing beyond high school. I think that's important."
Joining Willis and Zheng from Madisonville in Murray are Gracie Oakley, Hannah Funkhouser, Olivia Swaidner, Katie Gates, Elizabeth Cluassen, Lexi Gamblin, Dorothy Bailey, Justin Tucker and Bailey Gipson.
