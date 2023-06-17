The Patrick Rudd Project, through Mission: Share the Load, will be sponsoring a Post Traumatic Purpose event with presenter Travis Howze.
The event will focus on leadership and mental health resilience during a session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Byrnes Auditorium in Madisonville.
Kelly Forbes, co-founder of the PRP, said they are excited to have Howze present.
“His story is truly inspiring, and we believe he will offer valuable insights to our population as he is one of them and understands the challenges they face in their profession,” she said.
Howze will share his personal story in dealing with PTSD and depression and discuss how he found his Post Traumatic Purpose. He will also offer practical advice for others on leadership, resiliency, and mental wellness.
“As someone who has faced my own struggles with PTSD and depression, I am honored to be speaking at this event,” he said. “I want to show others that it is possible to find meaning and purpose even after going through difficult times.”
Howze is a Marine Corps veteran, former police officer, retired firefighter, stand-up comedian, best-selling author, and PTSD Awareness Advocate. He was a firefighter in Charleston, SC, who responded to the Sofa Superstore fire in 2007 which took the lives of nine people.
This event led to Howze struggling with PTSD and depression, but he found healing through stand-up comedy. He now raises awareness about mental health and supports his fellow veterans and first responders.
Free tickets are available to first responders, retired/former first responders, veterans, service members, and their spouses.
“We are also grateful to be able to offer free tickets thanks to grant funding that supports our mental health initiative, Mission: Share the Load,” said Forbes. “It is our way of saying thank you for their service and sacrifice and that the Patrick Rudd Project is here to support them.”
The Patrick Rudd Project is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to supporting first responders, veterans, service members, and their families. The mission of Share the Load is to improve the mental wellness of Hopkins County first responders, veterans, and active duty members living in the community.
