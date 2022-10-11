The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Anthony W. Clark, of Earlington, was charged, October 6, 2022, for public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua T. Skinner, of Madisonville, was charged, October 7, 2022, for contempt of court, libel, slander and resistance to order.
• Obed Hernandez Velaquez, of Evansville, IN, was charged, October 8, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card and possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle.
• Floyd C. Humphries, of Nortonville, was charged, October 7, 2022, for failure to appear in court and criminal trespassing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.