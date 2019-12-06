Counterfeitmoney arrest has authorities on alert

Funny money can add life to a board game. But when it's passed to a business, it's no laughing matter.
Hopkins County businesses may be paying closer attention to the cash they receive after a woman was arrested this week on charges of carrying two counterfeit $20 bills.
A Madisonville Police report says Victoria D. Callaway, 29, of White Plains was found with the bills in her purse Monday at Finders Keepers Vendor Outlet Mall. The discovery reportedly was made as Callaway was arrested for shoplifting.
A Secret Service agent for Kentucky said that case is not unusual at this time of year.
"Sometimes there's an increase," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ralph Gerdes said from Louisville. He added counterfeiting has "increased this year across the country."
But the Callaway case is the only one reported in Madisonville recently. Police spokesman Major Andrew Rush said people can face both state and federal charges for knowingly passing counterfeit currency.
"Look at the print," Rush advised -- especially on $20 bills, which Gerdes said are the most commonly copied notes. "Lots of times, the print is off a little."
The bill could be smudged as well, Rush said.
The federal government has made an effort in recent years to make the $20 bill harder to copy. New notes now include special ribbons which only appear in ultraviolet light. Gerdes said special fibers have been added to the bills as well.
But Gerdes admitted when it comes to counterfeits, "We've all passed it, and we didn't know it. Sometimes it's sitting in front of you, and you just don't know."
Gerdes recommended business owners visit government websites such as USCurrency.gov to study how real money should look. He added the year-end shopping season is one of two hot times of the year for counterfeiting. The other is during summer, as criminals try to fool churches holding festivals.
Callaway is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, as well as theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting. She's free on her own recognizance and is scheduled for a court hearing on Monday, Dec. 16.
