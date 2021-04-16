An arrest has been made in the Monday burglary of Pappy’s convenience store.
Cameron Clark, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday afternoon with third-degree burglary and possession of synthetic drugs.
Madisonville Police Department detectives say that Clark was picked up and detained by patrol on Kentucky Avenue on Wednesday afternoon so detectives could question him about the burglary.
Detective C.P. Haynie said in a news release that the MPD was thankful for the citizens who called in with tips.
“After being Mirandized, Clark was interviewed at the MPD by detectives and admitted to the burglary,” Haynie said.
The convenience store, located at 2015 Grapevine Road, was broken into around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning.
According to MPD Lt. Leighann Stroud, Clark allegedly took lottery tickets from the store.
“That was all he was able to take with him,” said Stroud.
Police are continuing to investigate the break in at the Parkway Plaza Mall that occurred on March 28 when police say a white male entered the mall through an emergency exit around 5:15 a.m., according to police reports.
Once inside the mall, the suspect reportedly burglarized Godfather’s Pizza, the Regional Jewelry Repair kiosk and GameStop.
Investigators say the suspect also burglarized and vandalized a mall storage and maintenance area inside the property.
Stroud said at this time Clark is not suspected to be connected to the mall break-in and that the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information in the case can contact MPD at 270-821-1720 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 270-825-1111.
As of Thursday afternoon, Clark remained housed at the Hopkins County Jail with two cash bonds for $1,250 each. His court date is set for 9 a.m. Friday, April 23, according to the Hopkins County Jail website.
