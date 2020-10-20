The Madisonville City Council has taken the next step in an agreement to work with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court in a joint project to build a sports complex.
At their Monday night meeting, the council approved an interlocal cooperation agreement relating to the complex. The agreement will also likely be voted on in today’s fiscal court meeting.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the agreement does state that there will be more agreements.
“This is the interlocal agreement that spells out what each party’s responsibilities are going to be,” he said. “As we move forward in the project, there will be an amendment to this agreement. This has been sent to the Department of Local Government and been sent back with changes, and those changes have been made.”
According to the agreement, the city will be responsible for all engineering, surveying and construction costs associated with providing electrical, water, sewer and related infrastructure to the site.
The agreement also states the city and the county will each be responsible for paying one-half of all site development costs prior to the opening of the complex, including engineering fees, architect’s fees, consultant’s fees, earthwork and soil compaction. It is also anticipated that the city and county will use their own personnel and equipment.
Cotton said an estimated cost has not yet been determined.
The council also approved the motion to bid for the Grapevine Park trail system project. The project is another joint project with the county.
“That is contingent on a 60/40 bid between the city of Madisonville and Hopkins County tourism with the city of Madisonville tourism paying 60% and the county tourism paying 40%,” said Councilman Adam Townsend, adding that the approval is up to 60% of $330,000, which is the estimated total cost of the project.
According to the proposal presented last week at the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board, the project would be in three different phases.
The first part would replace four miles of trail on the west side of the boat access road, the second phase would be replacing three miles of trail on the east side of the boat access road, and the third phase would be to create two half mile directional trails that parallel each side of the boat ramp access.
The first phase is expected to cost an estimated $136,244; the second phase is expected to cost an estimated $118,800 and the third phase is expected to cost an estimated $72,874.
