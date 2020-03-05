Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Dasha N. Bean, 28, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Rusty R. Bowman, 56, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
• Bradley J. Brasher, 35, of Nortonville was charged Tuesday with first degree promoting contraband.
• Tyler R. Massey, 23, of Mortons Gap was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• James H. Perkins Jr., 47, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking.
• Paris O. Phipps, 27, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Tiffany A. Sheppard, 32, of Crofton was charged Wednesday with a felony probation violation in Christian County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Amanda G. Davenport, 36, of Louisville was charged Monday with six counts of failure to return to jail after medical furlough.
• Bishop B. Howard, 33, of Hopkinsville was charged Monday as a fugitive from Missouri.
