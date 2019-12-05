MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Lance D. Coffey, 40, of Albany was charged Tuesday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Wayne County.
• Jeffery B. Peyton, 35, of Hanson was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Christian County.
• Brook M. Simpson, 29, of Downsville, Louisiana was charged Tuesday on a fugitive warrant from Tammany Parish, Louisiana.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Michelle L. Baird, 43, of Henderson was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving an officer false identifying information, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in a proper container and as a fugitive from anther state.
• Rocky G. Craddock, 24, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting and two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Shelli C. Holland, 46, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Craig E. Kalley Jr., 37, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with three counts of nonpayment of court costs/fines in Henderson County and a parole violation in Henderson County.
• Jennifer D. Lussier, 56, of Dixon was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Teri L. Rexing, 27, of Sebree was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting (complicity) and marijuana possession.
