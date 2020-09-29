Former Hopkins County teacher and administrator is set to appear in court on Thursday on charges of first-degree sodomy of a victim under the age of 12 and incest with a victim under the age of 12, with possible serious physical injury.
Leonard Lance Menser, 52, was charged on Aug. 13 and lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $100,000 bond. As of Monday, Menser remains in jail.
According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin, no new information has come from the KSP investigation into Menser.
The Nortonville native educator last worked in Hopkins County as a substitute teacher in October 2019 following his retirement as a South Hopkins Middle School instructor in February 2019.
Menser first worked as a substitute teacher in 1991 before accepting a position as an elementary teacher at the former Saint Charles Elementary school in 1992. In January 2008, Menser was named assistant principal at West Hopkins School and became the school’s principal in July 2011.
School officials said Menser was no longer on the school’s substitute list at the time of his arrest.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.