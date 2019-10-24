Throughout the Hopkins County Genealogical Society building, students were partnered with volunteers in libraries and offices searching for their history.
Eighteen students from the Junior Leadership Hopkins County program broke into groups of nine -- with half going to the Genealogical Society and the other half going to the Hopkins County Central Dispatch.
Halfway through the day the groups switched. Afterward, they went on a scavenger hunt to learn about Madisonville's history.
"These are students who are gifted and talented and are identified by their teachers as having leadership potential," said Katherine Jury, an extension agent with the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension. "It's a yearlong program; they meet once a month to learn about different facets of the community as well as character building and leadership-building skills."
This month the leadership cohort focused on history and architecture in the community.
"It's been an all-around fun day," said Hopkins County Central High School Senior Ja'ven Jones. "The dispatch is a lot more than I actually thought it would be. It takes a lot to be able to handle all of that. I know I couldn't do it."
While exploring his family tree, Jones said there were so many relatives he didn't know anything about. The volunteers helped students track down their family members through online databases and helped trace them through historical data that can be found at the society.
"It's interesting to get to know about them," Jones said.
Genealogical Society President Betty Cox said the students were there to learn how to look up their family history and do "detective-like" work to find their ancestors. The Genealogical Society has more than 3,000 research books, birth and death records, approximately 1,800 family histories along with access to both ancestory.com and Heritage Quest.
"Today students were paired with a volunteer who helped them looked up records on ancestry.com," Cox said. "It means a lot to me to see the student's interest in finding out their ancestries. I think it makes history more real to them and more interesting."
Pride Elementary student Ani Mier, 10, said she enjoyed learning about her family tree.
"I like the fact that I get to learn my family tree," she said. "I didn't really know all about it; I just partially know who I am. Before today, I could see my family as the size of a penny, but after today, after this, I could see them the size of a car."
For North Hopkins senior Zachary Brown tracing his lineage was entertaining.
"Getting to know my family has been fascinating," said Brown. "The timeline is interesting. I didn't really know many of them; most of them were deceased before I was even born. It's definitely different to go back and to see where I came from."
For the students, going to the dispatch center was eye-opening as well.
"I like how they get the calls and what they do when they get it," said Jesse Stuart's Ryder Sandidge, 11. "And that each day, it's something different."
The students learned what happens when a call comes to dispatch and the techniques and instruments used for getting the job done, said Katie Jury, another extension agent within the office.
"They're getting hands-on experience -- when you call in, this is how they handle it, and they learned about what credentials it takes to get into that field," she said.
The leadership program is sponsored through the school district, the extension office and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce. They hope to raise and educate the area's future leaders.
"It's learning different leadership qualities," said Jones. "Learning things that you have to know to be a good leader in the community in the future."
