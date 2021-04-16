Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Samantha Dunlap, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of contempt of court, two counts of failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs.
Karen Scott, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
Cameron Clark, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and possession of synthetic drugs.
Jacob Smith, 26, of Madisonville, was charged April 9, with public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
William Whitsell, 55, of Mortons Gap, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Jacob Larkins, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
Christopher Piper, 34, of Central City, was charged Tuesday with second-degree bail jumping and failure to appear.
