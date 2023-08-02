Hopkins County Fiscal Court members were once again split over the issue of reducing their number from seven magistrates to five on Tuesday, ultimately voting 4-3 against a recommendation from the reapportionment committee to do just that.
Every ten years when the latest U.S. Census numbers are released, state law requires each county in Kentucky to examine the up-to-date numbers and determine exactly how its magisterial districts should be laid out.
Law does not dictate the number of magistrates, just that each county should have between three and eight, and that each magisterial district should contain roughly the same amount of residents (within 10%).
When the redistricting process began in June, magistrates were split 4-3 to keep Hopkins County at seven magistrates. Charlie Beshears, Billy Parrish, Vicki Thomison and Ricky Whitaker all oppose reducing their number. Hannah Myers, Ronnie Noel and Billy Cardwell were all in favor of cutting back.
Law requires the court to appoint an independent, non-partisan reapportionment committee to make a recommendation on redistricting. That committee, made up of Chamber Director Lisa Miller, former Judge-Executive Donnie Carol and Tabitha Adams, is not bound by the courts informal vote from June, and can instead recommend the layout they feel best serves the county.
When they reported back to the court on Tuesday, they made the recommendation to reduce the county to five magistrates. That recommendation, however, is not binding and the court is free to make its own decision.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern told the court that the committee had come to her with a request to see what the magisterial districts would look like if the number was dropped.
“Five magisterial districts would actually be in line with the school board lines,” she said. “School board attorney Keith Cartwright and (the board) would like to follow the magisterial lines, that way there would be five magisterial districts and five school board districts.”
Cloern went on to tell the court that if they approved this reduction, she would want to ask the state board of elections to reduce the number of precincts in Hopkins County from 50 down to just five.
“They said if we do it that will be forward thinking and that will probably be the wave of the future,” Cloern said. “As for my recommendation as the county clerk, five looks beautiful.”
Sheriff Matt Sanderson, as a member of the county board of elections, said the after reviewing that information in a recent meeting, he was also in favor of the change.
“For two weeks it was above the fold in The Messenger that we voted, as fiscal court, for seven, not five,” said magistrate Charlie Beshears. “So, someone has encouraged the five.”
“The way the timeline reads, Charlie, is you get the initial vote from the court on how they feel,” said magistrate Hannah Myers. “Then it goes to an independent, no partisan committee, to do the research, look at the census, look at the data and look at the school board lines and come up with an independent ruling on what they think it should be. What we are voting on today is their recommendation.”
The court seemed to be split along two lines, one that wanted to reduce the number of magistrates to save the county money, and the other that wanted to keep magisterial districts smaller so they would be easier to represent.
“I understand the numbers, the part I’m after is that when I am gone, if my new line moves up to Country Club Lane and someone on Country Club Lane becomes the new magistrate for the first district, they don’t have clue where them back roads of White Plains, St. Charles and Nortonville are or where them people even live,” said magistrate Ricky Whitaker. “Them people voted me in to represent them. I don’t think you ought to make it littler and have a lesser group of people run things.”
“I feel like if you get someone in the city limits, and I am, I don’t feel like the people in the county feel like they have equal representation,” said magistrate Vicki Thomison.
“I think you let them vote,” said Myers. “They will vote for you if you represent them well. If they live in Country Club and you do a good job, Ricky, they are going to vote for you. I don’t think you can define how a person is going to vote by where they live.”
“If more magistrates is better than less, then why don’t we go to eight?” asked Noel. “The law says we can do that.”
“It would cost too much,” said magistrate Billy Parrish.
“That the point in going to five,” Noel said. “You’re saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. That would buy a lot of blacktop.”
“I’ve had zero people tell me that they think we should cut the number of magistrates from seven to five,” Parrish said.
“If we do this, it will save the county upwards of $600,000 between the time it goes into effect and the next census (2030),” said magistrate Ronnie Noel. “I ask my fellow magistrates to support this and help the county save hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
In June county officials reported that each magistrate costs Hopkins County roughly $30,000 per year in salary and travel expenses.
In the end, the vote ended the same way the informal consensus ended in June, with a 4-3 vote against reducing the number of magistrates.
Compared to other counties in the region, Hopkins has the third highest population and the second largest number of magistrates.
County (population) — # of Magistrates
Christian County (72,385) — 8
Hopkins County (44,686) -7
Henderson County (45,210) — 5
Muhlenberg County (30,622) — 5
McLean County (9,152) — 4
Webster County (12,942) — 3
