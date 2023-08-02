Hopkins County Fiscal Court members were once again split over the issue of reducing their number from seven magistrates to five on Tuesday, ultimately voting 4-3 against a recommendation from the reapportionment committee to do just that.

Every ten years when the latest U.S. Census numbers are released, state law requires each county in Kentucky to examine the up-to-date numbers and determine exactly how its magisterial districts should be laid out.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.