Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Kevin A. Mitchell, 41, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
• Ysidro C. Coyazo, 49, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or a domestic violence order.
• Missy M. Moore, 38, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
• James R. Stone, 50, of Dixon was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Henderson County warrant.
• Jacob S. Taylor, 30, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Christopher R. Boyd, 34, of Paducah was charged Monday with failure to appear on a Hardin County warrant.
• Sheila D. Spivey, 34, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Tabitha F. Gant, 45, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking of disposition, shoplifting under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Angelena M. Vasquez, 50, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Elmer S. Ford, 40, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense.
• Jacob R. Phillips, 29, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Anthony D. Simms, 32, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operators license.
• Steven E. Cissna, 33, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Vincent U. Marks, 29, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Steven M. Reed, 35, of Dawson Springs was charged with flagrant non-support on a Daviess County warrant.
