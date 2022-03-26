After two years of dealing with COVID-19, the pandemic has affected many businesses and lives.
When COVID-19 hit Hopkins County, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville employees were on the front lines putting their lives in danger to take care of their community.
Kristy Quinn, the marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said due to COVID-19, they all have a deeper appreciation for their colleagues and the work they do to provide care for the patients.
“We have come to rely on each other in new ways throughout COVID-19, so it has strengthened the bonds of our work family,” she said.
Fighting the pandemic, the staff has realized just how much their actions matter and what a difference they make.
“They have realized why they got into healthcare and what caring for their community means to them,” said Quinn. “They are even better and more compassionate caregivers than ever before.”
She said the staff has an immense sense of pride in their role because they know they have saved lives and made a difference.
They have been humbled by the support of the community, especially in the early days of the pandemic when they received food, gifts, and letters. They are also very tired physically, mentally, and emotionally.
“We have operated in such a stressful state for so long, that many of them are just now realizing how taxing this has really been,” said Quinn.
They have struggled with the fear of the unknown at the start of COVID-19 and dealing with the physical demands that have been placed on the staff for so long.
Quinn said there have been some bright spots like the community support and prayers, the way the team has been there for each other, being a vaccine resource at a ground-breaking time in history, and watching their patients beat COVID and get to go back home to their families.
“Our staff are more committed to their mission of healthcare than ever before,” she said.
