The Hopkins County Young Professionals (HCYP) Organization is looking to not only gain more members, but to enhance their offerings and programs for 2023.
Started in 2016, the HCYP, is always accepting new members. The organization is opportunity for individuals who live and work in the county to get to know people, network within the community, and serve Hopkins County.
According to HCYP Vice President, Melanie Tapp, the meetings are always informal, but are conducted in a professional manner. The meetings discuss community happenings and provide a place to network and grow.
“We offer multiple ways throughout the year to give back to the community and to raise money for different groups. We’ve typically (pre-COVID) also hosted large professional development events,” Tapp said.
Meeting the second Tuesday of each month, the HCYP educates all members on important issues within the community via guest speakers, special organized events with state leaders and public officials, political debate events in way of public forum, and of course informing all members of what is going on within the community through different ways of communication.
The goals of the group focus on growing as professionals in the community, staying active in the community while giving back and encouraging the next generation to move home after college to start their lives here in Hopkins County.
According to Tapp, pre-COVID, the group had 80-100 members, now there are 15-25. If you live or work in Hopkins County and are between the ages of 21-45, this may be the place for you.
The monthly meetings are held in the Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 W. Arch Street, in Madisonville, the first meeting of this year will take place Thursday, January 12, 2023. If you are interested in learning more about what the HCYP has to offer feel free to stop by.
