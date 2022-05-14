To help small businesses expand and grow, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation has introduced a new newsletter.
Economic Development Vice-President Ruthann Padgett said the entrepreneurial newsletter will benefit anyone that is a small business owner or entrepreneur.
“We want to get the resources in front of them for the classes we offer, as well as new incentives and grants that come down the road so that we share with them,” she said.
The goal of the newsletter is to inform small business owners of any incentives the Economic Development gets and to help them network with each other and learn from each other.
“It is just a way for people to learn and grow,” said Padgett. “I do think it is important to continue to connect, to let people know what we do, that our services are free and how we can help them be it through a business plan, financial planning, working through their LLC process.”
She said the newsletter will also have a survey from time to time to find out what classes’ owners might want or need.
“It is kind of a way for them to have a voice and a way for us to answer that call,” said Padgett.
The newsletter will be monthly, she said, unless she feels it needs to be sent out more often. There will be a small article from Padgett every month talking about different things in the entrepreneur community and different ways people can get involved.
If a business is not already on the email chain, then owners can sign up for the newsletter at https://www.kentuckyinnovationstation.com/.
