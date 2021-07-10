Vehicle-related transactions were still unavailable on Friday at the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office as statewide computer problems continue to cause issues.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a transfer of systems over the Fourth of July weekend from the Automated Vehicle Information System that the clerk’s offices currently use to a new inventory system caused a “service interruption.”
The cabinet said in a news release Friday that the new system is part of an effort to “modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new system.”
This issue did not impact driver information, according to the release but did affect transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said efforts to fix the issue will continue over the weekend.
“Hopefully by Monday it will be fixed,” she said.
Cloern said the office has two computers that can still be used on an emergency only basis.
“Say someone is headed out of town on a weekend trip and their tags are expired,” she said. “We would be able to help them. It is a band-aid fix for now, and it takes a whole lot longer to make a transaction.”
“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
The KYTC stated Kentuckians also can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov, however Cloern said that the transactions will not be processed online until the computer issues are fixed.
It is not known at this time when the system interruption will be resolved and normal vehicle transactions will resume, according to the KYTC.
Cloern said she will continue to give updates on the Hopkins County Clerk’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ Hopkins-County-Clerks-Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.