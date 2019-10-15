Here's where things stand with road construction across Hopkins County, according to the Kentucky Department of Highways office in Madisonville:
• KY 112 -- Mileposts 1-8
Safety enhancements to the roadway continue. Expect a one-lane road controlled by flaggers. The project should be completed this fall.
• U.S. 41A -- Mileposts 0-2
Work continues adjacent to the roadway. Expect occasional stops for short durations to allow construction equipment to cross. The project ultimately will widen U.S. 41A to five lanes, including curb, gutter and sidewalk.
• KY 260 -- Milepost 2
Bridge replacement is in the final stages. Expect temporary traffic signals to remain in place for several more weeks. The project should be completed this fall.
• U.S. 41 -- Mileposts 4-11
Resurfacing operations will begin this week. Expect a one lane road controlled by flaggers. The project should be completed this fall.
• KY 2083 -- MP 0-1
Resurfacing operations will begin this week. Expect a one lane road controlled by flaggers. The project should be completed this fall.
• Pennyrile Parkway
Concrete repairs are underway between mile markers 22 and 29 along the southbound lanes.
• KY 138 -- MP 0-9
Repairs will begin on base failures, milling edge keys and milling cross slope corrections. The road will ultimately be resurfaced. Expect a one lane road controlled by flaggers. The project should be completed this fall.
