The only homeless shelter operating in Madisonville and Hopkins County is urgently asking for donations before they open their doors for overnight residents on Thursday, Oct. 15.
“They are at breakneck speed right now trying to come up with these items and they are not getting anywhere,” said Christina Merrell, founder of Worthy Women of God, an organization working in conjunction with the Salvation Army.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rural King and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Plaza Mall, Merrell and others will be set up in the parking lot to take in donations.
Specifically the Salvation Army is asking for twin comforters, twin bed sheets, towels, snacks, drinks, coffee, creamer, toilet paper, shampoo, body wash, breakfast foods, card games, puzzles and cleaning supplies.
“It is the only operational shelter at the moment... so the community really needs to be supporting them,” Merrell said.
Captain Lisa Good, who runs the Salvation Army with her husband, Major Mike Good, said when they started two years ago the community was very supportive.
Over time that support has dwindled, she said.
“We need that support to keep going so we can maintain it,” said Good.
Merrell said she was shocked to find out this was the only shelter around and that they didn’t have a lot, if any, sources of funding to keep it running aside from what the community puts into it.
“This is an entire county of people, and there is a wide range of income spectrums here. But the majority of the people in this county are in the poverty level or lower range,” said Merrell. “It is a need for the community that is always going to be there, and that is what bothers me about the lack of funding.”
In the past, the Salvation Army has had specific hours from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. for homeless individuals that need a place to stay at night. Good said this year they are going to try and keep the doors open 24 hours per day, but it will depend on if they can get the funding to make that happen.
“With COVID-19, we don’t want them running in and out as much, just due to the threat of we have a high number of COVID in our county, and we want to do our best to control that with the shelter opening,” said Good.
COVID-19 is creating more of a demand and need for the shelter with people losing their jobs. Good said they have been getting seven to 15 calls a day asking when the shelter opens.
“Since this is the one and only resource we have, people need to be aware of how important the need is and be reminded that that can be any of us at any time,” said Merrell.
The Salvation Army has been working with the Hopkins County Health Department on protocols for those that come to the shelter. Good said anyone who is homeless is welcome to come through their doors at anytime as long as they abide by the three main rules, no alcohol, no drugs and no fighting.
The Salvation Army is always accepting donations at the office located at 805 McCoy Avenue. Office hours are Monday through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donations can be dropped off at the store next to the office.
Monetary donations in the forms of checks can be sent to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 489, Madisonville, Ky. 42431.
“Anything the community can give would be greatly appreciated,” said Good.
Good said shelter monitors and bell ringers for the upcoming Christmas season are also needed.
The shelter will be serving three meals a day and organizations are welcome to sponsor or donate a meal Good asks potential donors to call in advance so needed arrangements can be made in advance.
An Angel Tree has started online and can be viewed at the Salvation Army’s Facebook page. Good said the soup kitchen is open and serving lunch Monday-Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.