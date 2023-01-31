BILL PATTERSON.jpg

Madisonville-North Hopkins softball lost one of its biggest supporters over the weekend with the passing of longtime Messenger employee William “Bill” Patterson.

Patterson started at The Messenger in 1960, just one year after graduating from Madisonville High School, remaining with the paper until his retirement in 2006. During his tenure he served in various position, including composition room manager, building safety director, circulation manager and production manager.

