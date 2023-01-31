Madisonville-North Hopkins softball lost one of its biggest supporters over the weekend with the passing of longtime Messenger employee William “Bill” Patterson.
Patterson started at The Messenger in 1960, just one year after graduating from Madisonville High School, remaining with the paper until his retirement in 2006. During his tenure he served in various position, including composition room manager, building safety director, circulation manager and production manager.
Later in life he became one of Madisonville-North Hopkins’ biggest sports supporters as he cheered on his four grandchildren: Shawna Patterson Brashear who played softball and golf, Jami Patterson who played volleyball, Courtney Patterson who played softball and led the Lady Maroons to a state title, and Kendall Patterson who is in her freshman year of softball at MNHHS this year.
Patterson was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth in 2017.
He is survived by two sons, Parriss Patterson of Nebo, and Jason Patterson of Hanson, a brother, Timothy Patterson of Morganfield, four grandchildren (listed above) and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the First Christian Church in Madisonville. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m.
