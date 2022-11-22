The annual ‘Deck The Park’ at the Madisonville City Park will be getting started Thanksgiving Day and will continue through Jan. 1, 2023.
There will be a lot of new features and spectacles this year in addition to the light displays, drive-thru and walk-thru tunnels, Christmas carolers, a living nativity and of course tons of Christmas photo opportunities for you and your family.
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from November 25 — January 1, there will be kiddie rides, food vendors, a new Ferris wheel attraction, candy cane lane, Santa Clause and more.
Dec. 10 is slated for the Christmas Bazaar at the City Park Clubhouse, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be food, retail vendors, and artisans selling handcrafted items, baked goods, holiday gifts and much more. Vendor space is free, all those interested are encouraged to reach out to the City of Madisonville, at https://www.madisonvilleliving.com/events before the December 2 deadline.
“We are so incredibly excited to again, present this event to the community,” Luci Bess, Events Director for the City of Madisonville said. “We have some new displays and attractions coming for the 2022 season that I absolutely cannot wait for and I expect this year’s Deck the Park to definitely be one for the books.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.