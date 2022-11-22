The annual ‘Deck The Park’ at the Madisonville City Park will be getting started Thanksgiving Day and will continue through Jan. 1, 2023.

There will be a lot of new features and spectacles this year in addition to the light displays, drive-thru and walk-thru tunnels, Christmas carolers, a living nativity and of course tons of Christmas photo opportunities for you and your family.

