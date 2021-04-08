For the past year, schools have had to take outside factors into account when planning their calendars because of possible COVID-19 cases when kids are away from classes like they have been this week for Spring Break.
With those concerns in mind, Hopkins County Schools marked next week — April 12-16 — as a week of virtual learning.
“With the way Spring Break fell in the calendar and with people traveling, this would give a week of virtual instruction to help mitigate any travel implications concerning COVID-19,” said Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline.
Next week, students will learn virtually at home on the same platforms they used when they started the school year in August, he said.
“Nothing should be different, but each school and each teacher has tailored those lessons for their students and prepared them for this upcoming week,” he said.
Cline said because it has been awhile since students learned virtually, if parents have any questions about next week, they can contact their child’s teacher or school if they need login information or other assistance.
For meals during the NTI week, Lori Harrison — communication and community engagement specialist for Hopkins County Schools — said the five-day meal packs can be picked up from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from any school and on any weekday. Late pickups are from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Earlington, Grapevine, Hanson, Madisonville North Hopkins and West Hopkins schools.
“Students may also pick up one breakfast and lunch each day at community stops,” she said.
Community stop locations are on the school district’s website, https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/. Look under the departments’ tab and click on food service.
At Dawson Springs Schools, Superintendent Leonard Whalen said they did not plan to have any NTI days after Spring Break and students would return to school as normal on Monday.
“We have strict protocols and procedures that we have had since we resumed in-person learning, and we are going to continue those,” said Whalen.
With the pandemic still causing issues across the country, Whalen hopes parents made good decisions this week during Spring Break and worked on staying safe from COVID-19.
“Only time will tell on that,” he said.
Whalen said he will always be concerned for the students’ and staff’s safety, but short of shutting down the school, they just have to continue with their safety procedures.
“It is hard to say what will come after Spring Break, we will just have to take it as it comes and do the best we can,” he said.
Monday also marks the day extracurricular activities will resume in Dawson Springs after the school postponed extracurricular activities on March 23 to help mitigate COVID-19 numbers.
