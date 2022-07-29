The Kentucky Innovation Station’s August Innovate and Caffeinate will feature Heather Staggs, owner of Glad Moon Farms.
Staggs said they asked her to talk about her unique farming style, along with her farm artistry of woodworking and textiles.
“What I would like to offer is the understanding of where your food comes from,” she said. “Your food doesn’t come from the grocery store. It comes from farmers. I think we have lost something in translation.”
The Innovate and Caffeinate will be at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Kentucky Movers and Makers, 38 West Arch Street.
Staggs said she plans on talking about how she uses vermiculture in her farming, basically worms.
“I have about 20-30,000 worms,” she said. “I believe that sustainability comes with being good stewards of the earth. For me, that means using as minimal chemicals and synthetics as I can in my garden practices so I use vermiculture.”
Staggs said she has not used any chemicals on her plants so far this year, and they are still doing great.
She also plans to talk about how her woodworking helps supplement her produce income. Staggs explained that while she does grow produce, there are things outside of her control that could destroy a crop, so she supplements her income with something she can control.
She makes engraved cutting boards, jewelry, bookmarks, trivets, coloring kits for kids, and more.
She will also talk about how the Hopkins County-Madisonville Economic Development Corporation, Kentucky Movers and Makers, and the Hopkins County Farmers Market have helped her business grow.
Entrepreneurs and community members are welcome to come to connect with other small business owners, share ideas, and get inspired. The event is free and no registration is necessary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.