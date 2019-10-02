Color change of stolen car doesn't fool police

A suspected Madisonville car thief is accused of trying to cover up the crime with spray paint.
A police report released Tuesday says Jaron Owens, 33, took the car from an acquaintance and refused to give it back. The alleged victim helped officers trace the car to an address on North Scott Street.
Police say they found the car under a tree spray painted with a different color. Owens reportedly told officers he worked for a repossession agency and was returning the car.
After a short investigation, Owens was arrested for theft by unlawful taking. He's held on $500 cash bond, pending a Friday arraignment hearing.
