White Plains is set to receive up to $64,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to city officials.
City Clerk Krista Greer said the funding comes in multiple installments, and their first draw will be for a little more than $13,000.
CARES funding goes to help offset expenses incurred during the pandemic.
In White Plains, the money is going to help operational costs, said Greer.
It will also help with the newly installed camera system for their park, ballfield and community basketball court.
During the COVID-19 period, the city also purchased a new intercom system for its drive-thru window.
Greer said during rainy weather they had trouble hearing people over the speaker. Having closed their office to the public, Greer noted that purchase was a “blessing in disguise.”
“We knew that if we were going to be operating completely through that window, we would have to do some updates and make some things better with that,” she said.
Additional CARES funding will go towards the city’s newly-hired assistant groundskeeper. The wages paid to the groundskeeper are reimbursable, as their old grounds crew were inmates from Hopkins County Jail who are no longer allowed to work outside the facility because of the pandemic.
The White Plains City Commission met in a special called meeting Monday night to discuss the memorandum of agreement for the funds.
