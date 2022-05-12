A Madisonville man was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals on Tuesday after police say they witnessed him throw a kitten during an altercation with another person.
At around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a reported disturbance near the intersection of West Center Street and Lunsford Street in Madisonville. Officers said they could hear a raised male voice as they approached the scene, then spotted a male and female in a parking lot.
As officers approached, they say the two subjects “hardly acknowledge” their presence and continued to argue. The male subject, Tyler L. Craig, appeared to be under the influence and was holding a kitten.
The police report stats that the female pleaded with Craig to give her kitten back, and in response he threw it at her, a distance of approximately eight to ten feet, where it struck the ground.
Craig was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and cruelty to animals. The condition of the kitten was not reported.
