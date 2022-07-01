Hanson city commission working to expand

Business and residential development continues to be of high priority in the Hanson area, and city council members took action earlier this week that will help that continue.
On the agenda for the night was a recommendation to rezone the VF Mall property in order to sell it to a new business, and a plan to add more sewer taps for pending development around town.
Council members heard a recommendation to change 100 Factory Outlet Drive, the now vacant building that once housed the VF Factory Outlet and other businesses, from Commercial Three to Commercial Two.
“We are changing the zoning for the potential sale of the property,” said Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson.
C3 is considered a plan commercial district while a C2 is general commercial. With C3 zoning the building could be used for retail sale services, general and professional offices, recreation outdoor theaters or similar ventures. A C2 zone opens the property up to a wider range of uses.
Pearson said the deal has not been finalized, so there is no more information that the city can release at this time.
The commission will have the second reading in July to finalize the change in zoning.
The commission also discussed options for getting more sewer taps for new development.
Mayor Jim Epley said he had been approached by two developers looking for more taps so they can expand.
“One developer said he has to have 40 taps for him to come back to start developing again,” he said. “The other wanted more than that.”
Epley said they have been getting taps from the City of Madisonville a few at a time, but now they need enough to fill a whole street. The areas the developers are thinking of working in are around Livingston and behind Millstone Way. Millstone runs beside Walmart, from Factory Outlet Road to Mill Street to where numerous houses have been constructed in recent years. Livingston runs from Hopkins Street on the south side of Hanson to Tippett Road in norther Hopkins County.
He told the commission they either needed to talk to the City of Madisonville about getting more taps or find a different avenue so that Hanson can continue to expand. The commissioners decided to talk with Madisonville and then decide where to go from there.
The next meeting of the City of Hanson Commissioners will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Hanson City Hall.
