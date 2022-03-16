St. Patrick’s Day is historically observed through a variety of different traditions, like preparing corned beef and cabbage, decorating with shamrocks and all things green, parades, good luck charms, and of course people going out celebrating at local bars and restaurants to have a good time.
One of the biggest myths of St. Patrick’s Day, is that you must wear green. The main reason is due to the leprechauns. The tradition is tied to folklore which states that wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns, which like to pinch anyone they can see. Some people also think that green is a good luck color, while others wear it to honor their Irish roots.
Another tradition across the United States includes many Irish-Americans eating corned beef and cabbage, which is considered a good luck meal and eating it on March 17 will bring good fortune. People also gather to watch parades of Irish dancers and musicians as they walk the streets.
The event started out as a religious holiday, but over time is has become a celebration of Irish culture. Every year on March 17, people throw on their green garb and enjoy a green beer, or milkshake, and some authentic Irish food while listening to Celtic music.
If you are looking to stay local and enjoy the evening, Duggar’s Bar & Grill and The Crowded House, both located on Center Street in Madisonville, will be preparing specials for patrons to enjoy.
Duggar’s Bar & Grill, located at 11 West Center Street, will be hosting a “St. Paddy’s Party” from 4 p.m.-11:30 p.m. You must be 21 or older to enter and ID is required at the door. Special T-shirts will be available for purchase and of course, Irish beers and whiskey will be plentiful to celebrate appropriately.
Across the street, located at 26 West Center Street, The Crowded House will also be partaking in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Madisonville’s only gastropub in town will feature 14 different craft beers on tap, and some will even be dyed green. In addition to drink specials they will also offer a scratch-made shepherd’s pie on the menu that evening.
No matter how you plan to celebrate, be safe and responsible. Here’s to hoping it’s a lucky day for you. Slainte!
