Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Johnathan Franklin, 34, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Monday for parole violation and charged with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of an ID card for benefits.
Dominic Berth, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking and fourth-degree assault.
Zachary Skimehorn, 27, of Greenville, was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no registration plates.
Monica Gunn, 52, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Jason Breedlove, 33, of Henderson, was charged Tuesday with fugitive from another state.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Chandler Hughes, 23, of Hanson, was charged Monday with public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Timothy Prentice, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs.
Dallas Rickard, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary, public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
