The Kentucky State Police’s death investigation of a Dawson Springs man is being turned over to Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathy Senter, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Michael Andrew Dowd, 29, was found found dead on Sunday, Feb. 7 on the southbound side of Interstate 69 near the 103 mile marker in Hopkins County. Dowd had last been seen around 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 leaving a residence in Nortonville, according to KSP reports.
Through its investigation, KSP discovered Dowd had likely been struck by a semitrailer and began searching for a specific truck believed to have been involved in the incident.
On Friday, Feb. 19, authorities said the truck and its driver had been located. As part of the investigation, the KSP has not released the driver’s identity or the company the individual worked for.
From the beginning, investigators have said Dowd’s death could have been an accident and the driver of the semi could have possibly thought they struck an animal when Dowd was killed.
“As far as the driver, I know they did locate him but the captain said we are going to wait on releasing his name and the company’s name until we get the investigation completed,” said KSP Public Affairs Officer Brandon McPherson. “They anticipate turning it over to the Commonwealth Attorney to see if she feels there is anything criminal to this or not. Right now, we are going to see what the Commonwealth tells us we need to do and if there’s even anything criminal to it. It could just be an accident.”
The commonwealth’s attorney’s office did not return comment by press time.
