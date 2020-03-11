Philip McCoy said God led him to the Christian Food Bank six years ago. And he said it’s God that is leading him to step away come April.
CFB board chairperson Peggy Phelan said McCoy has been instrumental as the director of the Hopkins County charitable organization.
“He is a man that walks and talks Jesus,” she said. “We are so blessed that he answered God’s call to be here, and of course, we’re sad that he’s leaving. His heart is for God’s people; his heart is to abate the suffering and challenges of God’s people.”
When he started in ministry, McCoy said God told him to follow Him one day at a time.
“I didn’t know how I was going to get from here to there, and the Lord told me to follow Him one day and time, and ‘I’ll get you where I want you to be,’ and that’s how I got here,” he said. “And that’s how I’m leaving.”
For the last 15 years, McCoy has been the pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Madisonville and said he’ll continue to be their pastor, and he looks forward to possibly adding some traveling ministry.
“I don’t know what all the next steps entail, but I’ve got a next step,” he said. “When I came here, someone told me it was only going to be for a season, and this has been a pretty long season.”
McCoy has a big heart for people, said CFB board member Steve Gilliam.
“He has a really big heart for people and has done a wonderful job at the food bank,” he said. “The food bank has seen a dramatic change in the way it operates and the amount of food and people that go through there.”
In his time at CFB, McCoy has grown the organization substantially. Since becoming the food bank’s director, McCoy said they are serving nearly three times the number of people than before and in a larger facility.
They moved from North Franklin Street to their West Center Street location to accommodate more food and people.
“We serve the food insecure population of Hopkins County,” he said. “We moved to a large facility, a much larger facility. We are able to serve better and increase the capacity that we are able to serve.”
Part of McCoy’s purpose has been to follow the teachings of Jesus.
“Jesus said if somebody is hungry, feed them,” McCoy said. “Our mission statement here is to share the love of Jesus Christ through the simple gift of food.”
In 2019, the food bank served 1,200 households a month and about 3,500 people a month. Hopkins County has a reasonably significant need, said McCoy.
“Roughly 15% of the population is deemed food insecure. They have to make choices where they are spending their money. There is not always enough resources to purchases a consistent amount of healthy food,” he said. “About 55% of Hopkins County qualifies for SNAP, the food stamp Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”
McCoy said people are hungry, they’re not starving, but they’re hungry when they don’t have the resources, they are welcome to come to the CFB.
One of the hardest parts for McCoy is stepping away from the volunteers he has worked with daily. James Smith, 76, is a volunteer who picks up food donations from various stores and restaurants in the area. McCoy said Smith picks up for the food bank seven days a week.
“On the surface, he’s grumpy,” said McCoy about Smith. “But he’s got a real giving heart. He gives with his time and his resources, and he’s one of the many characters that has come together, here, to be a family.
“That will be the hardest thing to leave, I won’t be leaving them permanently of course, but not seeing folks that I’ve come to love every day and to watch them give of themselves on a volunteer basis.”
With McCoy leaving at the end of April, the board is searching for someone to fill his shoes.
“We’re looking for a person who loves Jesus, who also has administrative gifts,” said Phelan. “The director’s responsibilities include — assisting clients, supervising daily operations and volunteers, networking with community agencies, promoting the message and mission of CFB, maintaining CFB reports and coordinating with the CFB Board of Directors.”
Individuals interested in this position should submit a letter of application and a resume to christianfoodbank@gmail.com. For more information, contact Phelan at 270-339-8415.
If you need food assistance or would like someone to pray with you, the food bank is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information, call 270-825-8296.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.