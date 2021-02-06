The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Jeremy Barber, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Christina Belviy, 22, of Mt. Washington, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Tyler Gamblin, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Amanda Davenport, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
Jana Bivins, 35, of Thursday, was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Jeffrey Henley, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Spenser Wilford, 38, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, flagrant non-support, contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear.
Rachel Levesque, 27, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
William Bivins, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Joshua Cortez, 27, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Rita Nayiga, 63, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Thursday with theft of identity and theft by unlawful taking.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.