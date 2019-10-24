Hopkins County students in grades K-12 are eligible to participate in an Essay Contest and Visual Arts Contest organized as part of Hopkins County's 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
The theme is "How Can You Use the Teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Promote Unity and Make a Difference in our Community?" Students are asked to creatively express how the works of this great American leader are relevant to today's youth.
The contests are open to students who attend public schools, private schools, or home schools.
Entries are due to their school principal or curriculum coordinator by Friday, Nov. 22. An overall winner in both the Visual Art and Essay contests will receive a plaque. Also, the top three entries in each division will receive prizes. Contest divisions are K-1st grade, 2nd-3rd grade, 4th-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade. Prizes will be presented at the Jan. 18, 2020, celebration. Contest guidelines and entry forms are posted on the Hopkins County Schools website, www.hopkins.kyschools.us, under the programs tab.
For more information, please contact Lori Harrison with Hopkins County Schools at 270-825-6000 or Jay Parrent with Madisonville Community College at 270-824-8571.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.