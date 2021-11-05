After more than a year of construction, the Hopkins County School District hopes to have the new Hanson Elementary School open by fall 2022.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said construction is going well, with the foundation down and walls going up.
“They are making progress,” he said. “They are currently doing some plumbing, electric, laying block, some interior walls, they have poured some floor slabs, and they are doing some geothermal work for the HVAC system behind the actual construction of the building.”
He did say that contractors are about two weeks behind schedule right now due to COVID-19 supply shortages, but they anticipate making that time back up once the building is “under roof.”
“They are anticipating being complete with the building structure in early summer,” said Cline.
That deadline allows the school district time in the summer to get it ready for classes in the fall.
Cline said the new school is about 81,000 square feet and is expected to have a capacity for 600 students, which is more than the 560 student capacity the current Hanson Elementary School has.
The process was started in 2019 after the local Planning Committee, who partnered with architects and engineers, assessed the schools, he said.
“That committee, along with the expertise of architects and engineers, determined that Hanson Elementary School was the highest priority need in the district and required either a major renovation or construction,” said Cline.
He said it is exciting for Hanson that the new school can be built in the community.
“I know it is a little inconvenient while we are doing construction to continue to operate a school, but I think that it is going to be worth it in the end,” said Cline.
The plan is for the new Hanson Elementary School to replace the current school, so all the students currently zoned for Hanson will transition to the newer school.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.