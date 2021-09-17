On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a shortage of the monoclonal antibody treatments, which helps to treat the early stages of COVID-19. While that shortfall of medical supplies has yet to reach Madisonville, it could happen soon, and the result could cause a rise in hospitalizations due to the virus.
Christy Littrell, the Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital has not yet seen a shortage of the treatment, one is being planned for.
“We could anticipate a shortage by what we are hearing from the government, which would then limit how much we can give to patients,” she said.
Beshear said that healthcare providers would no longer be able to order the treatments directly. The state governments would be supervising the distribution of a capped number of treatments delivered to them each week.
Littrell said the monoclonal antibody treatment helps people in the early stages of COVID-19 and is used to help prevent hospitalization.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations for the hospital, said Baptist Health has been using the antibody treatment for COVID-19 since it became available. The treatment is administered via IV infusion and takes 20 to 30 minutes, then the patient is monitored for another hour after the infusion.
Beshear said he was concerned that Kentuckians who are hesitant to get the vaccine are placing faith in the monoclonal antibody treatment and it might not be available for much longer.
“What this shortage ought to tell you is that if you’re unvaccinated and you get really sick, not only might there not be a bed in the hospital for you because they are so full, but that monoclonal antibody treatment might not be there for you either,” said Beshear in a news release.
Littrell said a shortage could mean that people who need the treatment won’t be able to get it, leading to a progression of symptoms and a possible need for hospitalization.
“If we couldn’t treat these patients with the monoclonal antibody treatment, it could be that many more would end up needing hospitalization and would end up overwhelming an already resource-taxed facility,” she said. “The patient may not have as good of an outcome if they don’t receive the treatment.”
On Thursday, the hospital reported 48 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 14 of them in the Critical Care Unit. Of those 48, 41 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. In the CCU, 12 are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
Possible hospitalization and overwhelming limited resources are why the hospital is encouraging everyone who can get the vaccine to take it.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,932. There have been 5,040 people who have recovered and 177 COVID-19 related deaths.
In the news release, the state reported that during the first week of September, 3,642 monoclonal antibody treatments were used in Kentucky. As of Sept. 7, Kentucky hospitals have 9,363 monoclonal antibody treatments on hand and are offered at 139 locations across the state.
Littrell said the hospital is continuing its current administration guidelines at this time.
