A Princeton man is facing charges after a local fast food restaurant in Madisonville reported a robbery on Saturday afternoon.
Heath Baldwin, 39, was charged with third-degree robbery after Madisonville Police Department officers responded to the Taco Bell at 21 Madison Square Avenue around 5:11 p.m. where they were advised that a man had gained access to the closed lobby and had stolen the cash register.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect fled in a gray SUV and also provided officers with a license plate number.
After officers began searching, Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies located the vehicle on Sandcut Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Baldwin was identified as the driver but did not yield to the traffic stop attempt, according to police reports.
Deputies pursued Baldwin to Highway 2171, when he turned westbound toward South Main Street. Madisonville police then joined in the pursuit.
A tire deflation device was used to stop Baldwin’s vehicle at the intersection of Highway 2171 and South Main Street, reports indicate.
Police say they located the cash register in the front seat of the vehicle.
The police reports state that an unrelated warrant for Baldwin’s arrest was served by the sheriff’s office in addition to traffic related offenses as a result of this incident.
