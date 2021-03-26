Leaders from across Hopkins County and the state gathered Thursday to celebrate what was accomplished in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2021 State of the Cities and County Address held on the Fairgraounds at The Ballard Center. The event was sponsored by First United Bank and Trust.
“This last year was tough,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “We had tough decisions to make, and we had a lot of pressure and stresses going on.”
Whitfield said he relied on the encouragement from community members, explaining that the start of the pandemic encouraged him to start daily Facebook Live updates with Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
“I’d like to talk about the fact that yes, everyone got criticized for what they believed, said or did because there was a wide variety of beliefs and thoughts about what was going on,” he said. “In general, this community pulled together and acted together as one. It is easy to listen to that small percentage of negative, but I would also ask you to open up and see the positives that are around us.
“It has been two years since we have had this address the last time, and that was two, almost three months, into my term as judge-executive,” he said. “I said then that I hope to be a judge-executive that could be collaborative.”
Whitfield said he remembers the first COVID-19 press briefing on March 12 and recognized the importance of getting information out to the public that led to the eventual daily briefings.
“We thought it would be necessary and helpful if we would get in front to provide information as accurately and as often as possible,” he said. “So we continued that by having regular meetings from people who were dealing with this in the community. New information came in everyday, but by having those meetings … we could help keep everyone as safe as possible and that is what led to the daily briefings from the mayor and I.”
Whitfield talked about the importance of bringing people of different expertise onto the update — whether from Baptist Health Madisonville or the Hopkins County School system.
“I believed this helped keep Hopkins County informed because we were getting the most accurate information out,” he said.
The county and cities also worked to provide food for those in need.
“Early on, people weren’t working and finances were a real struggle for the community,” he said, adding that around 10 tractor trailers of food were dispensed throughout the county. “It was $50,000 to $60,000 worth of food. We worked together as a group to take care of people.”
Whitfield commended the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office for their continued work during the height of the pandemic and the Hopkins County Jail for the continued efforts in keeping COVID-19 out of the inmate population, which was still at zero as of Thursday.
Whitfield also recognized Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern and her staff for the 2020 election efforts such as Saturday drive-thru voting and a mobile voting truck that traveled throughout the county.
For current projects, Whitfield talked about broadband coming to the county.
“Now it is going even faster,” he said. “We are looking at a couple different pathways. We have worked with Watch Communications to get wireless broadband out that will start in the northeastern part of the county into the west and then to the south. We have put your tax money into that venture, but we also have grants of about $300,000 to do that.”
Recently there was a Regional Digital Opportunity Fund Auction, according to Whitfield.
“Three different companies have a piece of that that will be coming to Hopkins County,” he said. “Charter, Starlink and a local electric cooperative won part of that auction, and as part of that, they have to provide broadband service at a certain level at the areas that they won.”
Whitfield said before signing agreements, he will ask for the companies’ plans to extend their service.
“I don’t want the county to be a broadband provider, but I want them to be a kick behind them saying they will have to do better.”
Cotton said his 26 months into office has brought many challenges.
“I could not be prouder of this community,” he said. “The team effort that went into this pandemic over this past year has been unbelievable, and if I could describe it as one word it is ‘strong.’ ”
Cotton talked about the working relationship the city has with Whitfield and the county.
“The relationship we have with the judge has made these past 26 months easier,” he said. “I have to give a huge thank you to our entire team in the city. They need to be given the thanks they deserve for never giving up during the hardest times the city has ever seen, and it has been going on for a year.”
Cotton reflected on projects that the city completed or began during the pandemic, including the Grapevine Lake bike trails and the sports complex, which is a joint project with the county.
“Grapevine Lake has always had a reputation — a negative reputation — as far as I can remember,” he said. “There are now over 12 miles of mountain bike trails that are going in with four different levels to be able to ride on. It is completely going to turn around.”
Cotton said the thought of having a sports complex has been around for 15 years.
“Being able to partner together with the county is going to allow us to bring something to this community that is going to be utilized for our kids and bring in hundreds of thousands of people on the weekends, which is going to bring in more opportunities,” said Cotton.
Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps talked about the struggles his community has had for a water system upgrade, saying that the problems started in 2016 before he was even mayor.
After numerous state grant applications being denied, the grant was finally awarded in 2019.
“It has been great, and the way it worked out … we had various scenarios that were submitted to us that we could get a Community Development Block Grant along with participation with rural development,” he said. “The next option would be Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, which would have about a 50% loan on that.”
Phelps said the best case scenario was KIA participation and CDBG participation, which is what eventually happened.
“Despite all those denials, it just happened to be worth our while to be put off to 2019,” he said. “COVID has presented Mortons Gap with some challenges. We don’t have a big revenue source, our biggest revenue source is water and sewer.”
Phelps said the inability to turn people off for lack of payment during the pandemic meant the city had to take care of the bill.
“That put a big dent on our funding for water and sewer,” he said. “Thankfully, we have since gained some financial stability.”
Phelps ended his remarks reminding all the leaders in attendance to be there for the public they serve, and gave encouragement that the pandemic would eventually end.
“Developers are going to build again, and businesses will thrive,” he said. “We are going to be OK. Keep the faith. We are America and we are Hopkins County.”
