The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Charles A. Jones, was charged, February 3, 2023, for driving on a DUI suspended license and failure to produce required insurance card.
Edna M. Combs, was charged, February 3, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in minor injury.
Christopher B. Geary, was charged, February 3, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/resistance to order.
Ryan Bowman, was charged, February 3, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/resistance to order.
Gregory Omar Matchem, was charged, February 3, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in minor injury.
Lamont D. Levine, was charged, February 3, 2023, following a vehicle too closely, trafficking marijuana, identity theft without consent, assault in the third degree, posession of
drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and fleeing/evading police on foot.
Christian D. Obando, was charged, February 3, 2023, for driving under the influence, no operator’s license, possession of open alcoholic container while driving.
Clayton Eaton, was charged, February 3, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Tracy L. Browder, was charged, February 4, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Phillip Shelton, was charged, February 4, 2023, for driving on a suspended or revoked license, failure to or improper signal, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, amphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Tammy Bayes, was charged, February 4, 2023, for public intoxication.
James M. Fletcher, was charged, February 5, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Rakestraw, was charged, February 5, 2023, for terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Preston T. Lock, was charged, February 5, 2023, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Kevin L. Jasgarszewski, was charged, February 5, 2023, for failure to appear in court .
Michael Beck, was charged, February 5, 2023, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Carmen Harden, was charged, February 5, 2023, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Keith Bradley Adamson, was charged, February 5, 2023, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to or improper signal.
Nicholas B. Cates, was charged, February 5, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
Ashley Lashea Putty, was charged, February 5, 2023, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce insurance card.
Christian Ovando, was charged, February 5, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, resulting in a minor injury.
